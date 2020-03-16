Shocking! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her recent public appearance; netizens call her a copy of Rakhi Sawant

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting unhealthy comments on social media with regards to her latest public appearance, netizens are calling for the cheap version of Rakhi Sawant

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 13:16
movie_image: 
Shocking! Sonakshi Sinha is getting trolled on social media on her recent public appearance, netizens are calling her copy of Ra

MUMBAI:    Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting unhealthy comments on social media with regard to her latest public appearance. Netizens are calling her the cheap version of Rakhi Sawant.

Sonakshi Sinha is undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. Right from her debut, actress Sonakshi Sinha has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution.

With her beautiful choice of scripts and different performances, she has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Also, the fans always look forward to the upcoming movies, pictures, and posts and never fail to shower her with their love. No doubt she definitely knows to grab the attention of the fans not only with her movies but also with her public appearances.

This particular video of the actress attending Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash has gone viral due to her dress, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her dress but a few people did not like the outfit and trolled the actress.

ALSO READ – Interesting! Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to have a secret engagement as the Dabangg actress flaunts a ring in her recent post

As we can see in these comments many people are addressing Sonakshi Sinha as a copy of Rakhi Sawant in terms of her dressing sense while many people are commenting on her weight.

What are your views on the actress Sonakshi Sinha and this outfit of hers, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ – Wow! Kriti Sanon has given some major fitness motivation through these pictures, have a look

Sonakshi Sinha SONAKSHI SINHA FANS SONAKSHI SINHA SEXY SONAKSHI SINHA HOT SONAKSHI SINHA TROLL HUMA QURESHI BIRTHDAY Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 13:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Rapper Badshah to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Sara Ali Khan misses 'Atrangi Re' days as she wishes costar Dhanush on his Birthday
MUMBAI : In the video, Sara can be seen doing a Bhangra step in front of Dhanush in a south Indian attire on the sets...
Maddam Sir: Excellent! Haseena Malik to help Mahila Police Thana to solve the case but with a twist
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Father’s Love! Rajesh turns restless for Sakhi
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Channa Mereya: Goldie goes against his family, how will Ginni tolerate this?
MUMBAI:Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Shocking! ‘Looks like boring’ netizens on the Deepika Padukone’s look of Pathaan
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it...
Recent Stories
SARA
Sara Ali Khan misses 'Atrangi Re' days as she wishes costar Dhanush on his Birthday
Latest Video