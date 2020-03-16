Shocking! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled for her recent public appearance; netizens call her a copy of Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting unhealthy comments on social media with regard to her latest public appearance. Netizens are calling her the cheap version of Rakhi Sawant.

Sonakshi Sinha is undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. Right from her debut, actress Sonakshi Sinha has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution.

With her beautiful choice of scripts and different performances, she has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Also, the fans always look forward to the upcoming movies, pictures, and posts and never fail to shower her with their love. No doubt she definitely knows to grab the attention of the fans not only with her movies but also with her public appearances.

This particular video of the actress attending Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash has gone viral due to her dress, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her dress but a few people did not like the outfit and trolled the actress.

As we can see in these comments many people are addressing Sonakshi Sinha as a copy of Rakhi Sawant in terms of her dressing sense while many people are commenting on her weight.

What are your views on the actress Sonakshi Sinha and this outfit of hers, do let us know in the comments section below.

