Shocking! Sonakshi Sinha is getting trolled on social media on her recent public appearance, netizens are calling her copy of Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, right from her debut actress Sonakshi Sinha has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution and with different projects.

With her beautiful choice of scripts and different performances she has indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Also the fans always look forward to the upcoming movies, pictures and the posts of the actress and never fail to shower their love. No doubt she definitely knows to grab the attention of the fans not only with the movies but also with a public appearance.

This particular video of an actress attending Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash is getting viral all over the social media with regards to her dress, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her dress but there are few people who did not like the outfit and have started trolling the actress.

ALSO READ – Interesting! Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to have a secret engagement as the Dabangg actress flaunts a ring in her recent post

As we can see in these comments many people are addressing Sonakshi Sinha as the copy of Rakhi Sawant in terms of her dressing sense, whereas many people are commenting on her weight.

What are your views on the actress Sonakshi Sinha and this outfit of hers, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Wow! Kriti Sanon has given some major fitness motivation through these pictures, have a look