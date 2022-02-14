Shocking! Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja accused of fraud; the businessman reacts

MUMBAI: Anand Ahuja, the husband of Sonam Kapoor, is an entrepreneur. He has been accused of tax fraud and sending doctored invoices by international shipping company MyUS.com.

Last month, Anand tweeted about his horrible experience with the company. “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic - I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning,” he wrote. Sonam shared the post and said, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

Terrible customer service is shameful https://t.co/aAvxIvjQgc — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2022

The company responded by accusing Anand of tax fraud. “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes,” they wrote on Twitter.

They added, “The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance.”

Anyways now have moved all items and closed my account. Gooooood riddance! — anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) February 11, 2022

They said that MyUS and Anand are subject to international export rules, and they intend to follow them.

Anand called the allegations ‘baseless slandering’. He said that they refused to validate PDF receipts and bank statements so that they could overcharge him and hold his goods longer to earn late fees. He has now closed his account.

The actress and Anand have been staying in London since a few years.

Credits: Hindustan Times