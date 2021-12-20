SHOCKING! South Superstars who rejected Bollywood’s mega projects

MUMBAI: In the past, we have seen many of the South stars making their debut in Bollywood. But there are also many superstars who do not want to work in Bollywood. They are happy with the films that they are doing in their respective languages. So, below is the list of actors from down South who have rejected some big Bollywood projects…

1) Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has rejected many Bollywood films before signing Liger. The film will be his Bollywood debut which will be released in Hindi and Telugu languages. It is said that Vijay is not keen on doing films only in Hindi.

2) Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. But, before Mission Majnu, she was offered the Hindi remake of Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. But, Rashmika turned down the offer.

3) Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars of the Telugu industry. In the past, there have been many projects offered to him from Bollywood, but the star rejected them. However, it is said that he will be finally making his debut in the Hindi cinema which will be directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will be made in various languages including Hindi.

4) Nayanthara

Superstar Nayanthara was set to make her Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan in the film Atlee. However, before this film, she was approached for a song one two three four from SRK’s film Chennai Express. But the actress rejected it and then the makers approached Priyamani who got featured in the song.

5) Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has a huge fan base all over. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him in a Bollywood film. It is reported that Salman Khan’s superhit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was first offered to him but he turned it down.

