Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?

The actress worked with almost all the big names in the industry during the peak of her career except Sanjay Dutt and here’s why.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 07:00
movie_image: 
Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI:  Sridevi is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Bollywood for more than 4 decades she has mesmerized her fans with spellbinding performances in films like Sadma, Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Judaai and many more. The actress’s sudden and untimely death in 2018 left her fans numb and shocked, and sent shockwaves in the entertainment world. 

Also Read-Sad! Late actress Sridevi wanted to see her daughter Janhvi Kapoor getting married

Sridevi was a superstar who was one of the few who had an unmatched star power. The actress worked with almost all the big names in the industry during the peak of her career except Sanjay Dutt and here’s why.

Sridevi did work with Sanjay Dutt in only one movie named Gumrah in 1993 which she did only to save her declining career. However during the shoot she hardly interacted with the actor and left for home as soon as the shoot was over.

Here is what happened. Reportedly, when Sridevi was shooting for her film Himmatwala, Sanjay was also her big fan and came to her set to meet her. Not seeing her anywhere he barged into her makeup room in an intoxicated state. The actress was so scared that she shut the door of her room on his face and made up her mind to never work with him.

Also Read-Throwback! The time when Sanjay Dutt was so high on drugs, he woke up hungry two days later

Sridevi passed away due to drowning in Dubai in February 2018 in her hotel room. It is still a shocking news for many who cannot believe the Mr. India actress is gone.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye 

 


 

Sanjay Dutt Khalnayak Gumrah Army Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja Sadma Nagina Chandni Mr. India Judaai Vaastav Munnabhai MBBS Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
MUMBAI : After Kangana Ranaut called herself a "victim of capitalism" and bid adieu to the "airport look," author...
Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons
MUMBAI :  Indian-born American TV show host and writer Padma Lakshmi is exiting 'Top Chef', the reality food show she...
MUST READ! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with THIS Anupamaa actor in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actor is seen playing the lead role of...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anuj to rejoin business in Ahmedabad; Barkha gets nervous
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series this week: Bloody Daddy, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam and more
MUMBAI:  Last week, movies and OTT series like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Mumbaikar, Scoop, Asur season 2 and others were...
Exclusive! Abhishek Nigam reveals what he would miss from the sets of the show and talks about his upcoming projects
MUMBAI:Abhishek Nigam is a well-known personality in the television industry, and today he has a massive fan following....
Recent Stories
debunked the airport look nonsense
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
Latest Video
Related Stories
debunked the airport look nonsense
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
Bloody Daddy
Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series this week: Bloody Daddy, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam and more
Nysa Devgan
Interesting! Star kids who look like they are Bollywood ready
The Kerala Story
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi women-centric films
Katrina
Vicky dedicates 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' song to Katrina as she praises film
breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London
Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London