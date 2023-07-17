Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?

MUMBAI: Sridevi is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Bollywood for more than 4 decades she has mesmerized her fans with spellbinding performances in films like Sadma, Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Judaai and many more. The actress’s sudden and untimely death in 2018 left her fans numb and shocked, and sent shockwaves in the entertainment world.

Sridevi was a superstar who was one of the few who had an unmatched star power. The actress worked with almost all the big names in the industry during the peak of her career except Sanjay Dutt and here’s why.

Sridevi did work with Sanjay Dutt in only one movie named Gumrah in 1993 which she did only to save her declining career. However during the shoot she hardly interacted with the actor and left for home as soon as the shoot was over.

Here is what happened. Reportedly, when Sridevi was shooting for her film Himmatwala, Sanjay was also her big fan and came to her set to meet her. Not seeing her anywhere he barged into her makeup room in an intoxicated state. The actress was so scared that she shut the door of her room on his face and made up her mind to never work with him.

Sridevi passed away due to drowning in Dubai in February 2018 in her hotel room. It is still a shocking news for many who cannot believe the Mr. India actress is gone.

