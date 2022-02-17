Shocking! Suhana Khan gets colour shaming comments on her pictures in saree, netizens says, ‘Achanak Se Gori Kaise Ho Gai’

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan is indeed one of the most loved and followed personalities on social media, we have seen some amazing pictures coming from the side of the star kid and winning the hearts of the fans.

No doubt Suhana Khan never fails to win the hearts of the fans with her sizzling pictures on social media and the fans on the other hand, never fails to shower their love towards the star. No doubt she is one of such names which the people are looking up to for the Bollywood debut.

Recently Suhana Khan set the social media on fire with her latest photo shoot in saree, she was looking very hot in red saree.

These pictures indeed set the social media on fire and attracted many great comments from the fans. There are one set of audience who loved these pictures of Suhana Khan whereas on the other hand, the other set of people started trolling Suhana Khan.

These pictures of Suhana Khan attracted few negative comments based on colour racism.

ALSO READ – (Oh no! This is why Suhana Khan is heartbroken)

As we can see these are some of the unhealthy comments which were coming from the side of netizens on these pictures of Suhana Khan.

Indeed the actress is grabbing all the attention on social media with these sizzling pictures, what are your views on these colour racism comments do let us know in the comments section below.

It is said that Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut, and we are looking forward to it.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Fashion faceoff! Shraddha Kapoor versus Raashii Khanna: Who wore the pink body con dress better?)