Shocking! Suhana Khan gets massively trolled for her recent public appearance; netizens say ‘why she is behaving like a blind’

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed personalities on social media. Her amazing pictures have been winning the hearts of netizens and she has created a huge fan base for herself.

No doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the Bollywood debut of the actress Suhana Khan and she has been getting papped around the city with regards to her upcoming movie.

The recent video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she is looking amazing in it. The fans are not keeping calm but praising the actress, but there are a few people who did not like the look of the actress in the video and started trolling her.

ALSO READ – (Oh no! This is why Suhana Khan is heartbroken)

As we can see from these comments, netizens are saying why the actress is behaving like a blind person, whereas many people are commenting that she is looking like female SRK. Also, it was said that she was coming back from her dance class, but netizens are saying who takes their books in the dance class.

What are your views on the actress Suhana Khan and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie The Archies which also has Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor along with her.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “This movie will always remain close to my heart for many reasons”, says Ashlesha Sawant on her upcoming movie Haryana)