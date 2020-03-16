Shocking! Suhana Khan gets massively trolled for her recent public appearance; netizens say ‘why she is behaving like a blind’

Soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her recent public appearance. Netizens are saying why is she behaving like a blind person

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 12:55
movie_image: 
Create movie news _ Tellychakkar.com

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed personalities on social media. Her amazing pictures have been winning the hearts of netizens and she has created a huge fan base for herself.

No doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the Bollywood debut of the actress Suhana Khan and she has been getting papped around the city with regards to her upcoming movie.

The recent video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she is looking amazing in it. The fans are not keeping calm but praising the actress, but there are a few people who did not like the look of the actress in the video and started trolling her.

ALSO READ – (Oh no! This is why Suhana Khan is heartbroken)

As we can see from these comments, netizens are saying why the actress is behaving like a blind person, whereas many people are commenting that she is looking like female SRK. Also, it was said that she was coming back from her dance class, but netizens are saying who takes their books in the dance class.

What are your views on the actress Suhana Khan and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie The Archies which also has Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor along with her.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “This movie will always remain close to my heart for many reasons”, says Ashlesha Sawant on her upcoming movie Haryana)

Suhana Khan SUHANA KHAN FANS SUHANA KHAN TROLL Shahrukh Khan Gauri Khan The Archies Netflix Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 12:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan has found his BFF in THIS co-star on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. ...
EMOTIONAL! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda leaves viewers TEARY-EYED with the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Wow! After Tejasswi Prakash, this actor on the sets of Naagin 6 gives Paani Puri party to all | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming Twist! Goddess Lakshmi at Savita’s doorstep
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Sensuous! Shweta Tiwari looks super hot in red and black; netizens go gaga over her ever-green beauty
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She simply raises the...
Maddam Sir: Huge Drama! Amar Vidrohi threatens to suspend Karishma
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Recent Stories
Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details
Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details
Latest Video