Shocking! Suhana Khan gets trolled on her latest appearance, Netizens are saying ‘she forgot to wear jeans’

MUMBAI : Suhana Khan is one such name coming from the Bollywood industry who has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures all over the social media, soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Netflix movie titled The Archies.

Currently the actresses are grabbing the attention of the fans and making her space headline because of her for latest appearance and her dressing sense.

As we can see the soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan is looking hot in this video, also the fans are not keeping calm and are praising the actress, but there is a set of people who did not like the dressing of the actress and have started trolling her.

Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens

As we can see the netizens are commenting that this is not the appropriate way to dress and it is a cheap dressing, whereas many people are calling her Besharam. Few have commented that she must have forgotten to wear the jeans.

What are your views on this latest public appearance of soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan and these comments coming from this side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the Bollywood debut of the actress Suhana Khan with the movie The Archies, it will also have Khushi Kapoor , Agastya Nanda along with her.

