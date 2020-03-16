Shocking! Suhana Khan gets trolled for her latest appearance; Netizens say ‘she forgot to wear jeans’

Suhana Khan is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her latest public appearance, netizens are she must have forgot to wear her jeans

 

Suhana Khan

MUMBAI : Suhana Khan is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her latest public appearance, netizens are saying that she must have forgotten to wear her jeans.

Suhana Khan is one such name coming from the Bollywood industry who has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures on social media. Soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Netflix movie titled The Archies.

Currently, the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans and making headlines because of her latest appearance and her dressing sense.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As we can see the soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan is looking hot in this video. The fans are not keeping calm and are praising the actress, but there is a section of people who did not like the dressing of the actress and has started trolling her.

Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens

As we can see the netizens are commenting that this is not the appropriate way to dress up and it is a cheap dressing, whereas many people are calling her Besharam. Few have commented that she must have forgotten to wear the jeans.

What are your views on this latest public appearance of soon-to-be actress Suhana Khan and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the Bollywood debut of the actress Suhana Khan with the movie The Archies, it will also have Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda along with her.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

