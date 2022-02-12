Shocking! Superstar Salman Khan had a major face-off with Bollywood’s Khalnayak for THIS actress

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are known for their great bond as Sanjay had even said that Salman is like a younger brother to him. However, there were some ups and downs in their relationship too and the reason behind their tiff was apparently Madhuri Dixit.

Sanjay and Madhuri were one of the most loved on and off-screen pairs of Bollywood. The two even worked together in ‘Saajan’ and ‘Khalnayak’. However, their relationship didn’t work out, and parted ways later. They even appeared together once again for Karan Johar’s film Kalank.

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt wanted to make a biopic on himself and it was in the pre-production stage. Madhuri Dixit did not like it and wanted her name should not to be used in the film and for this reason, she approached Salman Khan to convince Sanjay to drop the entire biopic itself.

When Salman made the request to the Munnabhai MBBS actor, he was in no mood to listen to him. The actor was hell-bent on making the biopic. This did not go down well with the Dabangg actor and he stopped talking to the 62-year-old star. It is also said that their relationship soured further when Ranbir Kapoor was cast for the biopic which was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. This reportedly happened because Ranbir had dated Salman’s ex Katrina Kaif.

However, now it seems both Salman and Sanjay have buried their differences and share a great bond.

Credit: koimoi