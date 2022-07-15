Shocking! Sushmita Sen gets massively trolled for her relationship with Lalit Modi; netizens say ‘Inke lovers Har din Badalte Hain’

MUMBAI : Actress Sushmita Sen is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. Over time we have seen some beautiful acting contributions of the actress which have created a strong mark not only at the office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt the actress is loved not only for her acting projects but also for her interviews as she is considered one of the wise speakers. Recently we came to know that the actress Sushmita Sen is in a relationship with the Indian Businessman and cricket administrator Lalit Modi.

This news caught the attention of the fans and she is getting some beautiful responses from them but there are a few people who did not like this development and are trolling the actress.

As we can see from these comments, netizens are of the opinion that the money factor is driving the relationship. Also, as we all know, actress Sushmita Sen had a breakup recently with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and Lalit Modi is her present partner. Netizens are commenting that, ‘Inke lovers toh har din Badalte Hain’.

What are your views on the relationship of actress Sushmita Sen with Lalit Modi and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

