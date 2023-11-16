Shocking! Sutapa Sikdar opens up about the 'Heartbreaking' moment when her son Babil Khan entered the film industry; Says 'I couldn't bear it'

Sutapa characterized their relationship as more of a like-minded partnership, where they discussed scripts and every scene together. She added that when her kid started working in movies, it was "heartbreaking" for her.
Sutapa Sikdar

MUMBAI : Babil and Ayan are Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's two kids, who were married in 1995. On December 1, 2022, Babil made his acting debut in the Netflix film Qala. The late actor and his wife Sutapa Sikdar had a unique relationship. Sutapa characterized their relationship as more of a like-minded partnership, where they discussed scripts and every scene together. She added that when her kid started working in movies, it was "heartbreaking" for her.

Babil Khan, the older son of Irrfan Khan, has followed in his father's footsteps and entered the film industry. The year 2022 witnessed him play the part of Jagan Batwal in the movie Qala. Sutapa remembered the first day when Irrfan's team walked in to get Babil ready for his shoot during a recent interview.

When the same crew arrived, Babil's makeup artists were at their house doing Babil's makeup while he was dressed in the same attire. It was overwhelming for her, and it brought up memories. Sutapa mentioned, “It was nostalgic, it was heartbreaking, I couldn’t bear it.”

Sutapa Sikdar also talked candidly about her relationship with the late actor Irrfan Khan. She disclosed that they discussed everything. Their relationship was not exactly a traditional marriage and more “it was more of a meeting of minds, a partnership, more like friends.” They remained buddies from the beginning to the end.

She went on to say that she didn't see herself as the actor's spouse, and it made her uncomfortable when everyone in Bollywood referred to her as bhabhiji. She said, “I had a very uncomfortable feeling because, in Bollywood, everyone calls all actors’ wives bhabhi ji because I was not that so-called ‘Bhabhi ji,’ and I never imagined it in my head.”

Sutapa added that they would "discuss every script" and each scene together. He would call her to watch a scene with him if he was watching one. They watched movies together quite frequently. Their preferred way of spending time was "went to the jungles and watch films," as compared to dining out.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

About Author

