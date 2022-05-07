Shocking! Taapsee Pannu gets massively trolled for wearing this dress in the rains; netizens say “These celebs have forgotten Indian culture”

Taapsee Pannu is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her recent appearance in terms of her dress during the monsoon

Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry, we have seen some beautiful acting contributions coming from the side of the actress and creating a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and minds of the fans.

The latest public appearance of the actress Taapsee Pannu during the monsoon is getting some unhealthy response from the fans. The actress is looking supremely hot in the dress but there is a section of people who are really not happy with the dress of the actress and have started trolling her.

As we can see many people are saying that Indian celebrities have lost their culture. Whereas so many people are commenting that the actress does not have her own umbrella and she is using a fruit seller's umbrella.

What are your views on this latest public appearance of the actress Taapsee Pannu and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

