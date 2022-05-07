Shocking! Taapsee Pannu gets massively trolled for wearing this dress in the rains; netizens say “These celebs have forgotten Indian culture”

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry, we have seen some beautiful acting contributions coming from the side of the actress and creating a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Taapsee Pannu on the screen and behind the screen. Also, the fans always look forward to the latest pictures and posts of the actress and never fail to shower the actress with their love.

The latest public appearance of the actress Taapsee Pannu during the monsoon is getting some unhealthy response from the fans. The actress is looking supremely hot in the dress but there is a section of people who are really not happy with the dress of the actress and have started trolling her.

As we can see many people are saying that Indian celebrities have lost their culture. Whereas so many people are commenting that the actress does not have her own umbrella and she is using a fruit seller's umbrella.

