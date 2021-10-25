Shocking! Taimur Ali Khan or Jeh will not be getting a single penny from Saif Ali Khan’s 5000-crore property

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan hauls from one of the richest families in India and his combined assets, including the Pataudi Palace in Haryana and his other ancestral property in Bhopal is worth around an astounding Rs. 5000 crores. However, it will be surprising to know that Saif Ali Khan may not be able to hand down a penny of this Rs. 5000 crore worth property to his kids, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Apparently, all of the properties and other relevant assets belonging to the House of Pataudi fall under the controversial Enemy Disputes Act of the India Government and as such, nobody can claim to be an heir of any of such property or assets that come under the purview of said act.

If a person or persons wish to contend the Enemy Disputes Act and lay claim to any property or assets, they feel are rightfully theirs, then they'll have to move the High Court, failing which, the next option leads them to the Supreme Court and finally, the President of India.

To confound matter further, reports suggest that Saif Ali Khan’s great-grandfather, Hamidullah Khan, the Nawab under the British regime, never made a will to all his properties, due to which they could be some contention within the family, particularly from member descending from Saif's grand aunt in Pakistan.

Taking all these intricate matter into consideration, it might be easier said than done before Saif Ali Khan passes down his property and assets both in Haryana and Bhopal to his kids with either Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, or his kids with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh.

Credit: Bollywood Life