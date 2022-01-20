Shocking! Tanisha Mukherjee gets massively trolled on her recent gym suit: fans ask ‘What is the purpose of the trouser?’

MUMBAI: Tanisha Mukherjee is rarely seen in Bollywood movies but needs no introduction. The actress is still remembered for her movie Neal N Nikki. She had grabbed the attention of fans with her sizzling looks and performance in the movie.

No doubt we get to see less of the actress on social media. Yesterday, when she was spotted outside the gym, she was massively trolled for her dressing sense.

As we can see in this video, the actress leaving after her workout session wearing skin-coloured leggings. No doubt she was looking superfit and was spotted after a long time. There are many fans on social media who showered love on her, but a few people did not like the dressing sense of the actress.

Here are some comments of netizens on the gym suit of the actress.

As we can see from the comments, many people did not like her dressing sense. They asked her what is the point of wearing leggings when it is looking like the person is not wearing anything. Many people on the internet questioned the fashion sense of the actress.

On the work front, Tanisha Mukherjee was last seen in the movie Code Name Abdul, which released in December 2021.

