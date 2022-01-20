Shocking! Tanisha Mukherjee gets massively trolled on her recent gym suit, fans says ‘what is the purpose of the trouser’

MUMBAI: Actress Tanisha Mukherjee who is less to be seen in Bollywood movies is no doubt one of such actresses who needs no introduction. The actress till today is known for her movie Neal N Nikki who had grabbed the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and performance in the movie.

No doubt we get to see less of the actress on social media, it was yesterday when she was spotted outside the gym where the actress was massively trolled for her dressing sense.

As we can see in this video the actress leaving after her workout session wearing skin color leggings. No doubt the actress was looking superfit as she was spotted after a long time. There are many fans on social media who showered some love towards the actress but there are few people who did not like the dressing sense of the actress.

Here are the comments coming from the side of the netizens on the trouser of the actress

ALSO READ – (Interesting! RJ Anmol spills beans about his dating days with Bollywood actor Amrita)

As we can see from the comments many people did not like the dressing sense of the actress and says what is the point of wearing leggings when it is looking like the person is not wearing anything, many people on the internet questioned the fashion sense of the actress.

What are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below

On the work front actress Tanisha Mukherjee was last seen in the movie Code Name Abdul which was released December 2021.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! CONFIRMED, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets postponed and here is the new release date)

