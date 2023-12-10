Shocking! The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal’s hyderabad office gets raided by Income Tax Officials

The film is now making headlines for another reason. The film’s Hyderabad office has been raided by the Income Tax department. As the leading Tollywood Producer and film financier was gearing up for the promotions of his upcoming Telugu film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’
MUMBAI: The Kashmir Files starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi was one of the biggest hits of 2022. The movie was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and it received a great response from the audiences. Veteran actress Asha Parekh has now slammed the makers.

The film is now making headlines for another reason. The film’s Hyderabad office has been raided by the Income Tax department. As the leading Tollywood Producer and film financier was gearing up for the promotions of his upcoming Telugu film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ when the Income Tax officials entered his office.

A production crew stated, “Agarwal was gearing up to meet media personnel to promote his forthcoming film when the sudden raids shocked the actors arriving for media interviews” 

Abhishek has also bankrolled films like The Kashmir Files and Vaccine Wars. 

The KAshmir Files  depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early stages of the armed insurgency around 1990.

