Shocking! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma reveals why she couldn’t cry when her father passed away

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma recently, in an interview, opened up about why she didn’t cry when her father passed away. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 18:28
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has become a blockbuster at the box office. The actress’ performance in the movie is also being appreciated. Recently, in an interview, Adah opened up about why she didn’t cry when her father passed away.

When she was asked if there was any moment in life when she was sitting at the corner, couldn’t understand anything and she started crying, the actress said, “In real life, I am a kind of a person that if I feel any emotion, either it is extreme anger or extreme happiness or sadness, I can’t react. Even if I am really angry I don’t shout at anyone; I control that emotion and put it under the carpet. I am not saying this is healthy, this is very unhealthy, but this is how I am. Even if I am really happy, I don't like to do woho about it.”

“I remember when my dad passed away, I couldn’t cry because I was so in shock. I was just tired like what we do. So, I don’t really react very loudly in real life. That’s why it is a good thing that I am an actor and I use those emotions on screen that are always kept back in real life,” she further added.

Adah has been in the industry for 15 years now. She made her debut with the film 1920 which was a hit at the box office. Later, she was seen in movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Kshanam, Commando 2, Commando 3, and others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    


 

