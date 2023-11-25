Shocking! The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma finally reacts to rumours of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says 'Let people keep guessing'

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput previously lived in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Mumbai, and it has been claimed that actress Adah Sharma, of Kerala Story, is buying the apartment there. Back in August, this news had piqued the interest and curiosity of both the general public and fans. The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 stunned the whole country. On June 14, 2020, his body was found in the flat. It is said that the apartment has remained unoccupied since that terrible day. Adah has now spoken out over the news.

Actor Adah Sharma was rumored to have purchased the Mumbai house of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking about the reports, she said, “My house is my temple, I wouldn’t want every tabloid and phone splashing things about where I am living. I have always lived in Pallai in my father’s house, since childhood. Even if I decide to move, this is not how I am going to announce the news. I would like to share it in my own way. Where you live, your house, your home, is something very personal to me. Let people keep guessing, I will take my time to confirm the reports. Right now, my focus is to live in people’s hearts, and even in the future.”

She added, “I have a personal choice to share with everyone. I can tell my fans whenever I want. I don’t feel uncomfortable due to any rumours. The rumours and everything is a part of my life as an actor. I don’t take it as a privacy invasion or anything, of course fans hain toh unhe jaanne ki utsukta hoti hogi. They want to know our favourite colour, food, etc.”

After Commando, she is preparing for her next action project, Bastar. She mentioned, “But, I am a very private person and I am very good at keeping things. No one didn’t even know when I was shooting for The Kerala Story. Mujhe agar koi call bhi karta hai when I’m shooting, I don’t tell them anything about my project, I give vague answers. When projects are about to be released, only then I talk about them to anyone. When you are ready to settle with something, then only you should talk about it, that’s what I believe in.”

According to media reports from earlier this year, the apartment's grim association with Sushant's death made many applicants hesitant to move in. When prospective buyers discovered the apartment's past, they would no longer want to visit. Many would have rather looked into other apartments nearby, away from the controversies surrounding this one. But as time went on, more individuals began to think about renting it.

Rafique Merchant, the apartment's real estate agent, also put up an internet ad in the hopes of finding new owners or tenants for the unit before December 2022.

Credit- Hindustan Times