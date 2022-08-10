Shocking! The plot of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan revealed, here’s what you need to know

As per reports, the premise of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has been leaked and is floating all over the internet.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 15:58
movie_image: 
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Salman Khan titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town ever since the announcement video was out. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie and currently, 2 songs from the film are already grabbing the attention.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to watch the actor Salman Khan in a never-seen-before avatar in this upcoming movie. There are many news and reports which are floating all over the internet which promises the plot of the movie.

As per reports, it is set that the story is based on both North and South India and captures the traditional and modern elements of both the regions. The film is set round 4 brothers, Salman Khan being the oldest, who is a self appointed vigilant, committed to the cause of keeping the society crime free.

ALSO READ – (Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor caught shooting for Animal in a hospital, netizens say “Very Kabir Singh-ish…”)

Well, it is also said that the character doesn't believe in love, and his brother set him up with a woman, similar to his previous love interest. What follows is a series of events that takes all of them across the length of the country and various revelations with all the elements of wholesome entertainers.

It will be a treat to watch the actor Salman Khan once again in the movie as the fans are impressed by the teaser. What are your views on this reported plot of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Bholaa )

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 15:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhir suffers from a severe heart disease; Abhinav calls Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa: Furious! Devika agitated with Barkha as she blames Anupama for the fallout
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Durga Aur Charu to go off-air soon? Details Inside!
MUMBAI :The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
OMG! Anupama fans are distraught over the turmoil in MaAn’s life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions here!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Recent Stories
I would really love to do psycho characters” Sajjad Delafrooz
Exclusive! I would really love to do psycho characters” Sajjad Delafrooz

Latest Video

Related Stories
I would really love to do psycho characters” Sajjad Delafrooz
Exclusive! I would really love to do psycho characters” Sajjad Delafrooz
Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Bholaa
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer, Bholaa
Ranbir Kapoor caught shooting for Animal in a hospital
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor caught shooting for Animal in a hospital, netizens say “Very Kabir Singh-ish…”
Rani Mukerji starrer on its second Friday collects much more than Rajkummar
Must Read! Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Bheed box office update: Rani Mukerji starrer on its second Friday collects much more than Rajkummar Rao’s film
SS Rajamouli
WOW! As RRR completes one year of its release, here’s a look at all the ‘firsts’ that the SS Rajamouli’s directorial achieved
Amitabh Bachchan
OMG! Amitabh Bachchan, all set to be back to work despite his injury, says “there must be desire and effort to repair…”