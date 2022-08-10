Shocking! The plot of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan revealed, here is what you need to know

As per the reports the premise of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has been leaked and is floating all over the internet
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Salman Khan titled Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town and ever since the announcement video was out, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie and currently the 2 songs on the movie are grabbing the attention of the fans.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to see the actor Salman Khan in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming movie and there are many news and reports which are floating all over the internet which promise the plot of the movie.

As per reports it is set that the story is based on both North and South India and captures the traditional and modern elements of both the regions, the story of the film is set round 4 Brother Salman Khan being the oldest who is a self appointed vigilant who is committed to the cause of keeping the society crime free.

ALSO READ – (Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor caught shooting for Animal in a hospital, netizens say “Very Kabir Singh-ish…”)

Well it is also said that the character also doesn't believe in love, and his brother set him up with a woman, similar to his previous love interest, what follows is the series of events that takes all of them across the length of the country and various revelations with all the elements of wholesome entertainers.

It will be a treat to watch the actor Salman Khan once again in the movie as the fans are impressed by the teaser. What are your views on this reported plot of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Bholaa )

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
