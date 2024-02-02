Shocking! The REAL reason behind Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' departure from their USD 20 Million mansion

Malti Marie, their two-year-old daughter, is another of their children. Nick Jonas recently performed at the music festival Lollapaloola India. Priyanka and Nick are said to have moved out of their 20-million-dollar California property at this time, according to sources.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are a cute couple. Even now, their wedding is the buzz of the town since it was truly a huge party. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot on December 1, 2018. One of the greatest stories in the entertainment industry was their lavish Indian wedding. Since then, they have both been giving out a couple of goals.

(Also read: What! Meera Chopra reveals not sharing a sisterly bond with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, “help never came from them”)

 

Prior reports indicated that they were having financial problems, but more recent allegations on Page Six claim that health issues had caused them to move out. Their dream home was a mansion in California that they built, but water damage caused an infestation of mold, which started a long-running legal struggle.

For 20 million dollars, they had paid in September 2019 for the opulent home. Page Six was able to receive a copy of a May 2023 complaint that stated that several problems with the pool and spa started in April 2020. It had problems with porous waterproofing, which encouraged the growth of mold, and other related problems.

According to sources, when these issues arose, the mansion got a little dirty and became unsafe to live in for health reasons. Through their trustee, Priyanka and Nick ask for consequential damages. According to the portal, their lawyer said, "In the alternative, the plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct."

Although the precise cost is unknown, overall damages could reach up to 2.5 million dollars and waterproofing issues could cost over 1.5 million dollars.

(Also read: OMG! Are Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift the new BFFs in town? Joe Jonas's ex-wife and ex-girlfriend spotted together ​​​​​​​)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Life

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 12:04

