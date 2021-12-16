SHOCKING! The reason Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya REVEALED?

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most loved couples in Tollywood have split up, and there have been lots of rumors about the reasons for the break-up.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split has been attributed to her repeated refusal to refrain from doing bold scenes on screen, the last straw being her sex scene in The Family Man 2 that went against the family's values.

BollywoodLife reports that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's in-laws weren't too pleased that she continued to deliver bold scenes and scintillating item numbers, with copious skin showing, after marriage. In their opinion, it was unbecoming of the daughter-in-law of the Akkineni household. Sources say that her sex scene in The Family Man was the deciding factor, as Chay and his parents were shocked to see it and felt that Sam had betrayed their trust by not informing them in advance.

An alleged sit-down was arranged between Samantha, Chay, her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna, and other important members of the Akkineni family to explain to Samantha how she was tarnishing their image in the industry and in the public's eye. Nevertheless, she flat out refused to accept their patriarchy, orthodoxy, or sexism, and with talks coming to a halt, the only option was to end the relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has passed a few subtle remarks about their split, which Naga Chaitanya's fans have interpreted quite negatively, and are waiting for him to respond. Apparently, their wish has been fulfilled, after a video began circulating on social media, which Naga Chaitanya fans are sharing to seventh heaven. In the clip, Chay can be seen replying to a question during an interview about his choice of roles, where he says, “I am game for all kinds of roles. However, those roles should not affect my family and our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members.”

Now, we don't know about you, but it certainly looks like Naga Chaitanya is taking a sly dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu while also hinting at the reason behind their split as it's long been speculated that along with other irreconcilable differences, the latter's choice of roles as the Akkineni daughter-in-law were perhaps affecting her relationship with both her ex-husband and former in-laws.

