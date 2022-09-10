Shocking! These Actresses are amongst the ones who accused Bigg Boss contestant Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct

MUMBAI: We are well aware that Bigg Boss is amongst the most anticipated reality shows every year and new celebrities make their way into the house for the game play. This year, Sajid Khan’s presence in the house has been a debatable topic on social media as he was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement.

The director spoke about history and the netizens were irked by his presence in the house. These actresses are amongst the ones who accused the director of sexual misconduct during different periods of time.

1) Mandana Karimi:

Recently in an interaction with another portal, Mandana opened up about her disgruntlement of the fact that Sajid is back in spotlight and how she quit the industry that doesn’t respect women in protest of the same. She added that nobody cares that Sajid is a MeToo accused and is happily participating in the show.

2) Jiah Khan:

actress Karishma had once said how late actress Jiah Khan had once accused Sajid of sexually harassing her and she returned home crying. On behalf of the late actress, Karishma had reportedly accused the director of having asked Jiah to open her top in front of him and she ran home crying since she was worried about her signed contract.

3) Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra too is once such actress who revealed that she was afraid to meet him at home once when he had called for a meeting and even though he didn’t misbehave then, he spoke in a bizarre manner and asked if she would have sex with a dog if he gave her a 100 crores.

4) Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra becomes one name in the ongoing list as she too accused him of sexual misconduct and called him a creep as he made her uncomfortable when gone for a work meeting.

