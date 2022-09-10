Shocking! These Actresses are amongst the ones who accused Bigg Boss contestant Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct

Sherlyn Chopra becomes one name in the ongoing list as she too accused him of sexual misconduct and called him a creep as he made her uncomfortable when gone for a work meeting.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Shocking! These Actresses are amongst the ones who accused Bigg Boss contestant Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct

MUMBAI: We are well aware that Bigg Boss is amongst the most anticipated reality shows every year and new celebrities make their way into the house for the game play. This year, Sajid Khan’s presence in the house has been a debatable topic on social media as he was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Fans demand Sajid Khan be thrown out of the house ASAP, say, ‘he can’t clear his image on the show’

The director spoke about history and the netizens were irked by his presence in the house. These actresses are amongst the ones who accused the director of sexual misconduct during different periods of time.

1) Mandana Karimi:

Recently in an interaction with another portal, Mandana opened up about her disgruntlement of the fact that Sajid is back in spotlight and how she quit the industry that doesn’t respect women in protest of the same. She added that nobody cares that Sajid is a MeToo accused and is happily participating in the show.

2) Jiah Khan:

actress Karishma had once said how late actress Jiah Khan had once accused Sajid of sexually harassing her and she returned home crying. On behalf of the late actress, Karishma had reportedly accused the director of having asked Jiah to open her top in front of him and she ran home crying since she was worried about her signed contract.

3) Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra too is once such actress who revealed that she was afraid to meet him at home once when he had called for a meeting and even though he didn’t misbehave then, he spoke in a bizarre manner and asked if she would have sex with a dog if he gave her a 100 crores.

4) Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra becomes one name in the ongoing list as she too accused him of sexual misconduct and called him a creep as he made her uncomfortable when gone for a work meeting.

Also read: Revealed! Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 all set to premiere on October 9th, will stream on Disney+Hotstar for 24 hours

Credits: Bollywood Life

Lock Upp VOOT OTT Bigg Boss TellyChakkar Mandana Karimi Bollywood Payal Rohatgi Sajid Khan Colors Salman Khan Sherlyn Chopra Jiah Khan Karishma Ahana Kumra TellychakkarHappy Phirr Bhag Jayegi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 13:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Here's why Swastika Mukherjee wanted to do 'Criminal Justice
MUMBAI :Actress Swastika Mukherjee has revealed why she wanted to be in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer courtroom drama '...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Whoa! Armaan ends up paralysed, Preesha follows Digvijay
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Must Read! 'Poonam Panday 2.0', say netizens about Esha Gupta’s outfit as she arrives for Bunty Sajdeh’s Birthday celebration
MUMBAI :Esha Gupta is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry. Over time,...
Super! Here’s a sneak peek into Tina Datta’s Beautiful Home, Here You Go
MUMBAI : Also read:  ...
Unconventional! Check Out these Legendary Bollywood Actresses who decided to slay in Negative Characters and Unmistakably LIKE A QUEEN
MUMBAI : Also read: ...
Dhamakedar twist in Anupamaa as Pari is found, Will Kinjal send Toshu to jail?
MUMBAI :Following the announcement that all Star Plus shows will go on air 7 days a week, fans are super excited to...
RECENT STORIES
Must Read! 'Poonam Panday 2.0', say netizens about Esha Gupta’s outfit as she arrives for Bunty Sajdeh’s Birthday celebration
Must Read! 'Poonam Panday 2.0', say netizens about Esha Gupta’s outfit as she arrives for Bunty Sajdeh’s Birthday celebration