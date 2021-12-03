Shocking! These Bollywood actors were initially rejected because of their looks

MUMBAI: We have seen some amazing talents making a debut in Bollywood industry, some make it to the hearts of the fans whereas some fail to do so. No doubt it is the talent that speaks louder than their appearances and their looks.

Having said that there are few Bollywood actors who were initially rejected based on their physicality and looks. So today we are going to discuss about such Bollywood actors who were rejected because of their looks.

1. Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma is no doubt one of the finest talents we have in Bollywood industry, we have seen some amazing characters which were played by the actress and won the hearts of the fans. Well, do you know initially the actress was body shamed and was rejected for her plain look initially in Bollywood industry?

2. Katrina Kaif

Also known as the Barbie Doll of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has made her strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans with her amazing acting and dance performances. No doubt it is always a treat to watch actress Katrina Kaif on-screen. But do you know the actress was initially rejected in Bollywood industry because of her foreign appearances. The filmmakers thought the actress is not looking Indian enough to make it in Indian movies.

3. Ranveer Singh

The energy powerhouse actor Ranveer Singh is no doubt one of the most loved actors in B Town. The actor who is currently ruling the hearts of millions was initially rejected. Yes, you heard right, Ranveer Singh was initially rejected because of his north Indian look.

4. Dhanush

One of the finest talents of the acting industry is Dhanush. The actor who is known for his raw performances was initially rejected by the acting industry. The actor was rejected because of his not-so-fair skin tone, the filmmaker said his skin tone is not for Bollywood material.

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Known for his simplicity and sense of comedy, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no doubt one of the raw and realistic actors. Do you know during his struggle days initially the actor had to go through many hardships. Initially, the actor was rejected for his not so attractive and ordinary look personality.

So these are the Bollywood celebrities who were initially rejected by Bollywood industry and later made big in the same field. What are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

