Shocking! These Bollywood actresses are living with boys of their son's age

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some of the wonderful couples in the Bollywood industry, from Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt these Bollywood couples no doubt never fail to impress the fans.

The fans on the other hand always look forward to knowing and reading in detail about these Bollywood couples.

Having said that today we shall look at the list of Bollywood actresses who are dating very young boys

1. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Actress Sushmita Sen is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry, talking about love life when she was dating Roman Shawl who is 16 years younger to her. Recently Roman and Sushmita announced separation on social media handles but their dating phase has been the talk of the town.

2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Indeed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most love couples in B Town, marriage of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was also the talk of town because of the massive age gap between the two which is of 10 years. The fans always look forward to see more pictures of Priyanka and Nick on social media which never fails to set the platform on fire.

ALSO READ – (Stunning! Here’re some of the sizzling hot pictures of Bollywood actresses at a beach)

3. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are indeed one of the most loved couples in B Town. We have often seen many pictures and posts of this couple at different public appearances. The age gap between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is eleven years.

4. Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder

Famous Director and choreographer Farah Khan is indeed one of the most loved personalities in Bollywood industry, she is married to Shirish Kunder and the age gap between the two years of eight years.

While these are Bollywood actresses who are staying with partners who are much younger than them, what are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Must read! ‘it’s Our Promise To Sushant we will fight till end’ late actor Sushant Singh Rajput fans on Promise day)