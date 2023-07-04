Shocking! These Bollywood celebs had to turn off or limit comments on social media after getting trolled

MUMBAI: Through social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram celebs connect with their fans. They share their pictures, videos, and updates on their movies, and fans love it. But, mostly every day, these celebs also have to face trolling on social media.

Today, let’s look at the list of celebs who turned off or limited comments section on social media after getting trolled...

Palak Tiwari



Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. But, she is already quite famous because of her social media. A few weeks ago, she had shared some hot pictures of her, but was getting trolled so she turned off her comments section.

Karan Johar



After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, there was a lot of negativity on social media and Karan Johar was getting trolled a lot. So, the filmmaker had reportedly made comments section limited on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor



During the same time, Sonam had also turned off her comments section. She had also posted about it on her Insta story. She had written. “Hey guys I usually don’t shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it’s triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. But right now is the time to speak about the lives lost at the borders and the lives affected by the lockdown. I’m turning off my comments.”

Sonakshi Sinha



Star kids clearly had to face a lot of negativity on social media after Sushant’s demise. Well, Sonakshi had left Twitter and had also disabled her comments on Instagram during that time.

Not just Sonakshi, Sonam, and Karan, even Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan had limited their comments on Instagram.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.