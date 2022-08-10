Shocking! These Bollywood couples were unable to hide their differences in public, take a look

Bollywood couples, keeping aside the glitz and glamour are at the end of the day, a regular couple, who often go through their share of ups and downs. Just like us, they too fight and make up with their better halves.
These Bollywood couples were unable to hide their differences in public

MUMBAI :Bollywood couples, keeping aside the glitz and glamour are at the end of the day, a regular couple, who often go through their share of ups and downs. Just like us, they too fight and make up with their better halves. But sometimes, unlike us, they have to keep their differences aside temporarily to step out in public straight after having a tiff with their partner, due to professional commitments. Here's revisiting each time that has happened.

1. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

At a recent sports award show, Deepika ignored husband Ranveer, when he spread out his hand to hold her. Instead, she chose to walk by herself, trying to keep her saree in place. As a video of the incident goes viral, fans have mixed opinions on the same. While some say that the couple definitely fought before gracing the event, some believe that Deepika had trouble keeping her saree in place, so it was wise of her to hold on to that, thus avoiding a wardrobe malfunction.

2. Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai

A couple of years back, the couple was seen at an event where after posing together, Aishwarya was asked to pose alone. This infuriated her husband, who walked away in a huff, with fans say that he was 'jealous' of his more popular wife. After losing his cool on the paps at the request, Ash could be seen rushing to her husband to placate him.

3. Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu

The couple was seen in a foul mood when they both arrived for an event a couple of years back. When the paps clicked them, they were not even looking at each other, sitting far away in the car. Well, it seemed to be nothing more than a regular husband-wife squabble as the pair is going strong as ever, recently becoming parents to baby girl Devi.

4. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

The couple have had their share of issues, when Raj was accused of allegedly producing adult films. At one of the raids regarding the same at the couple's house, Shilpa lost her cool at her husband, questioning him about the truth and why he did that, as witnessed by many people present there. Eventually, the authorities had to intervene and calm Shilpa down.

