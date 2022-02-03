Shocking! These Famous Bollywood Star Wives came into limlight for controversies

MUMBAI: Over time we have seen many controversies which is coming from the Bollywood industries. Many celebrities had fall for different types of controversies which hard made headlines.

Well do you know not only these Bollywood stars but their wives, has also been the talk of the town and has came into the LimeLight because of creating some controversies.

Having said that today we are going to discuss about such Bollywood star wives who had came into the LimeLight and created headlines due to some controversies.

1. Gauri Khan

Wife of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan hard Once Made headline because of the ongoing relationship rumour between Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. If reports are to be believed Gauri Khan made sure that Shahrukh Khan does not work with Priyanka Chopra again.

2. Twinkle Khanna

Actress, producer and writer Twinkle Khanna who is the wife of Akshay Kumar has also faced controversies when she was the talk of the town because of the incodent which occurred during a fashion event. The actress faced backlash when unbuttoned the jeans of her husband in public during the fashion event. The FIR was launched against actress because of which she was arrested too.

Also read (Exclusive! I have been following Huma Qureshi’s work for quite some time: Parambrata Chatterjee on working with her in Mithya)

3. Mira Rajput

Wife of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput had also attracted controversy, it was the time when Mira Rajput was featured on the cover page of a magazine. This attracted many comments that why Mira Rajput is on the cover page of the magazine, what she has done. We have also seen Mira Rajput speaking about nepotism in Bollywood openly, wheras the fans were saying she has been featured on the cover page of the magazine just because she is the wife of Shahid Kapoor.

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, the ex wife of actor Arbaaz Khan made headlines during the period of her divorce. There were many news which said that the actress has given divorce to Arbaaz Khan due to the financial problems, later actress Malaika Arora dismissed all these rumours, and revealed that had her divorce was the mutual decision between both the partners.

What are your views on these controversies of Bollywood star wife do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.

Also read (Superb! Bollywood celebrities who have aged gracefully)