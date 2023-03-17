Shocking! These famous cat fights between the B-Town actresses had become the talk of the town

MUMBAI Nowadays actresses are very cordial with each other, and even if they are starring in a two-heroine film, we don’t get to hear anything about the rivalry between them. However, in the 90s and early 2000, the cat fights between the actresses used to make it to the headlines a lot.

So, today, let’s look at the list of catfights that happened in Bollywood...

Rani Mukerji – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rani and Aishwarya might be cordial with each other right now, but there was a time when the reports of their catfight had made it to the headlines. Well, it all started when Aishwarya was replaced by Rani in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte after Salman Khan reportedly created a fiasco for the same.

Sonam Kapoor – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Many years ago, Sonam Kapoor was roped in as the new face of a brand and Aishwarya was already associated with the brand. Sonam reportedly had called Aishwarya ‘an aunty from another generation’, and this had not gone down well with Aishwarya.



Kareena Kapoor Khan – Bipasha Basu

Reportedly, Kareena and Bipasha, who were seen together in Ajnabee, had a showdown because of the costumes during the shooting of the film. Bipasha had stated that it was a small issue made into a big one and Kareena had once in an interview said, Bipasha’s only claim to fame was the fallout with her. Also, when Rani and Kareena came on Koffee With Karan, John was all praises for Rani, and Kareena had assumed that the actor didn’t speak much about her because of his girlfriend. Well, at that time John and Bipasha were in a relationship.



Deepika Padukone – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Many years ago, there were rumours that Kareena was insecure with Deepika’s closeness with Saif Ali Khan who was her boyfriend at that time. Later, in Koffee With Karan, Deepika had revealed that Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and Chennai Express both were offered to her and she can proudly say that she gave movies to other actresses. Giving it back to Kareena, when on the same show Karan asked Deepika about what alternative career Kareena can have, the Piku actress replied, ‘charity’.

Kangana Ranaut – Taapsee Pannu

A few years ago, one catfight that came into limelight was between Kangana and Taapsee. Kangana’s sister had called Taapsee ‘Kangana’s sasti copy’. Later, Taapse said something, then Kangana said something about it, and it went on. Even there was a Twitter war between them because of the casting of Saand Ki Aankh.

