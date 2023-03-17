Shocking! These famous cat fights between the B-Town actresses had become the talk of the town

From Rani Mukerj-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Taapsee Pannu-Kangana Ranaut, let’s have a look at the famous cat fights that happened in Bollywood. Check out the list below...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 17:54
movie_image: 
B-Town actresses had become the talk of the town

MUMBAI Nowadays actresses are very cordial with each other, and even if they are starring in a two-heroine film, we don’t get to hear anything about the rivalry between them. However, in the 90s and early 2000, the cat fights between the actresses used to make it to the headlines a lot.

So, today, let’s look at the list of catfights that happened in Bollywood...

Rani Mukerji – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rani and Aishwarya might be cordial with each other right now, but there was a time when the reports of their catfight had made it to the headlines. Well, it all started when Aishwarya was replaced by Rani in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte after Salman Khan reportedly created a fiasco for the same.

Also Read:  What! Taapsee Pannu spills the beans if she will ever talk to Kangana Ranaut, says “problem usse hai…”

Sonam Kapoor – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Many years ago, Sonam Kapoor was roped in as the new face of a brand and Aishwarya was already associated with the brand. Sonam reportedly had called Aishwarya  ‘an aunty from another generation’, and this had not gone down well with Aishwarya.


Kareena Kapoor Khan – Bipasha Basu

Reportedly, Kareena and Bipasha, who were seen together in Ajnabee, had a showdown because of the costumes during the shooting of the film. Bipasha had stated that it was a small issue made into a big one and Kareena had once in an interview said, Bipasha’s only claim to fame was the fallout with her. Also, when Rani and Kareena came on Koffee With Karan, John was all praises for Rani, and Kareena had assumed that the actor didn’t speak much about her because of his girlfriend. Well, at that time John and Bipasha were in a relationship.


Deepika Padukone – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Many years ago, there were rumours that Kareena was insecure with Deepika’s closeness with Saif Ali Khan who was her boyfriend at that time. Later, in Koffee With Karan, Deepika had revealed that Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and Chennai Express both were offered to her and she can proudly say that she gave movies to other actresses. Giving it back to Kareena, when on the same show Karan asked Deepika about what alternative career Kareena can have, the Piku actress replied, ‘charity’.

Kangana Ranaut – Taapsee Pannu

A few years ago, one catfight that came into limelight was between Kangana and Taapsee. Kangana’s sister had called Taapsee ‘Kangana’s sasti copy’. Later, Taapse said something, then Kangana said something about it, and it went on. Even there was a Twitter war between them because of the casting of Saand Ki Aankh.

Also Read:  WOW! Shah Rukh Khan watches Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, calls her 'My Rani'; netizens say, "Please someone cast them in a movie together"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Rani Mukerji Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sonam Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Bipasha Basu Deepika Padukone Kangana Ranaut Taapsee Pannu Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 17:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Pandya Store: Panic Mode! A woman becomes danger for the kids, Krish finds a clue in the graveyard
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Durga Aur Charu: Oh No! Charu feels restless as Durga and Anirban meet with an accident
MUMBAI : The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?
MUMBAI:Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has finally given Bollywood a sigh of relief...
Exclusive! Kanwalpreet Singh roped in for a movie titled Gaddar
MUMBAI : Nowadays, a lot of great content is being made digitally and even some great movies are being made. You all...
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral
OMG! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Ravi to have a run-in with Bekaboo’s Ranaav?
Kanwalpreet Singh
Exclusive! Kanwalpreet Singh roped in for a movie titled Gaddar
Raju Kher
Exclusive! Raju Kher joins the cast of Arbaaz Khan starrer Gaddar
Abhay Attri and Gaurav Sareen roped in for movie Gaddar
Exclusive! Abhay Attri and Gaurav Sareen roped in for movie Gaddar
Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan roped in for a movie titled Gaddar
Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan roped in for a movie titled Gaddar
Pop Kaun
Must Read! “Hera Pheri 3 is not in safe hands” netizens after watching Pop Kaun