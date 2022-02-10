Shocking! These five South Indian movies left Bollywood behind in terms of bold scenes

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some of the great content in the Bollywood industry, having said that no doubt our Bollywood filmmakers never fail to impress the fans with their amazing content.

Since the trailer of the movie Gehraiyaan was out actress Deepika Padukone has been the talk of the town for performing some bold scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi, these scenes are the talk of the town because she has performed bold scenes for the very first time after her marriage.

Having said that, today let us have a look at a few South Indian movies which have left Bollywood behind in terms of bold scenes.

1. Raasleela

Starring tamil superstars Kamal Haasan and Jayasudha, the movie Raasleela which was released in the year 2012 grabbed the attention of the fans because of its bold content. There were many bold scenes in this film that attracted a lot of discussions. This film was directed by Majid.

2. Rathinirvedam

Released in the same year, the movie Rathinirvedam also grabbed the attention of the fans for its bold content, Actress Shweta Menon was in the lead role in this film. This movie also indeed left many Bollywood movies behind in terms of bold scenes.

3. Kayam

Movie Kayam also grabbed the attention of the fans for its bold scenes, Shweta Menon gave bold scenes in the Malayalam film 'Kayam' which shook everyone. This film was directed by Anil Nair while Manoj Jayan, Bala, and Shweta were seen in the lead roles in the film.

4.Chatkari

Movie Chatkari also makes its place in the list and is no less than any other film will it comes to bold content. This film was directed by Santosh Sethumadhavan. Seeing the bold scene of Shamna Kasim in the film, people's eyes were left open.

5.Ayaal

Directed by Suresh Unninathan, Malayalam film Ayaal was released in the year 2013, there were a lot of bold scenes in the movie and the film grabbed the attention for the same.

Well these are the movies coming from the south industry which made headlines for bold content and left Bollywood movies far behind.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

