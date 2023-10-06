Shocking! These Hindi film celebrities faced sexual abuse

There are a few celebs who have openly spoken about some shocking things that happened in their lives. Today, let’s look at the celebs who faced sexual abuse and spoke about it.
Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Many Hindi film celebrities won’t be very comfortable about the bad things that they faced in their lives. However, there are a few celebs who have openly spoken about some shocking things that happened in their lives, and they did that so they can inspire their fans to speak up about anything wrong that happens with them.  

While one would feel that sexual abuse is something that happens in common people life, even there are celebs who have faced it. So, today, let’s look at the celebs who faced sexual abuse and spoke about it.

Deepika Padukone in an interview had revealed that she was 14-15 years old and she was walking with her mom and a man brushed past her. She followed the man, caught him and slapped him in the middle of the street.

Akshay Kumar


We usually hear that sexual abuse happens with women; however, even men face it. Akshay Kumar had once revealed that when he was six years old and he was going to a neighbour’s house, the liftman had touched his butt and he told his father about it. So, his father had filed a police complaint about it.

Kangana Ranaut


During one of the episodes of Lock Upp Kangana had revealed that there was a guy in her town who used to touch her inappropriately when she was very young. The actress stated that she had no idea about what was happening and she also stated that he used to ask her to strip down to her clothes.

Sushmita Sen


Sushmita Sen in an interaction with the media revealed that once a 15-year-old boy inappropriately tried to touch her. She caught him by his neck and told him, “If I make a hue and cry about this right now, your life will be over baccha.”

Sonam Kapoor


Sonam Kapoor revealed that once she had gone to watch a movie to a theatre and a man approached her and held her breast. She started shaking and shivering.  This happened when she was a teenager and didn’t even have breasts. Sonam stated, “I simply sat there and finished watching the movie because for the longest time I felt like I had done something wrong.”

Anurag Kashyap


Anurag Kashyap was molested as a child. He faced sexual assault for around 11 years. The filmmaker reveals that he had forgiven the man who brutally abused him. When he met that man after many years he was already guilt-ridden, so he decided to forgive him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

