Shocking! Throwback to the time Ranveer Singh opted out of Padmaavat and Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Alauddin Khilji

MUMBAI : Padmaavat has to be one of the most controversial movies made in Bollywood in the post 2015 era. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus faced immense opposition from the Karni Sena.

The Rajput organization went on a rampage even vandalising the sets in Rajasthan. But troubles for Sanjay Leela Bhansali started from the casting phase only. As per a report, it is being said that at one point, Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought of casting Shah Rukh Khan as Alauddin Khilji.

It seems Ranveer Singh who delivered the once-in-a-lifetime performance had decided to opt out of the film. The reasons for the same are unknown to the media.

It seems Sanjay Leela Bhansali was totally unaffected by Ranveer Singh's decision. He bid adieu to the actor and headed straight to Mannat to offer the character to Shah Rukh Khan.

The Jawan superstar heard the script and was gracious with his Devdas director. It seems Shah Rukh Khan kept one condition in front of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It seems he told him to give a different title to the movie as he felt his fans would not like to see him in a film, which is titled after the leading lady. It is a known fact that fans of all the three Khans and Akshay Kumar are very possessive.

This put Sanjay Leela Bhansali in bit of a tight spot. The reason was Deepika Padukone told him she would leave the film if he changed the title of the movie. The filmmaker has a wonderful relationship with Deepika Padukone with whom he has given blockbusters like Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Shah Rukh Khan gave Deepika Pdukone her Bollywood debut, and they have a string of superhit films together. But before Sanjay Leela Bhansali could be truly stressed out with this dilemma, Ranveer Singh returned to the project.

But as we know, the title had to be changed from Padmaavati to Padmaavat. They had to do it in the months before the release to allow a smoother release all over India. Padmaavat is the name of the poem by Malik Muhammad Jiyasi.

The movie made over Rs 300 crores from the global box office. Ranveer Singh swept all the awards for his stupendous acting. But this report makes us wonder what would SRK have brought to the table as Khilji.

