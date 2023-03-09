Shocking! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan desired fans to watch Tere Naam but cautioned them about his character, Radhe; says ‘Mujhe itna dar laga’

Salman Khan's Tere Naam was one of the most highly acclaimed movies of his career despite being a major hit, Salman took a lot of heat for endorsing a violent character. Bhumika Chawla played female lead.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bhumika Chawla played the female lead in Salman Khan's Tere Naam, one of the most critically lauded films of his career despite being a huge smash. In the movie, Salman plays a bully and an obsessed lover. Khan was once questioned about a character in an interview who most alarmed him; the actor's character from "Tere Naam."

Salman received a lot of flak for glorifying a violent figure. For those who are unaware, the actor's most recent appearance was in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan responded his character name Radhe from 'Tere Naam' when asked to name a character from one of his roles in "Aap ki Aadalat" who troubled him.

He said, “Mujhe itna dar laga, ki maine socha mai ye nahi karunga (I thought of quitting).”

Salman Khan continued the conversation by saying, “Aisa first time hua ki maine picture karne se pehle promotion soch liya tha. Maine socha tha ki sabko bolunga ki ye picture zaroor dekhna, but is character ko kabhi follow mat karna (I had planned already of telling people that please do not follow the character) He is a looser character.”

“Yeh ek ladki ke piche pagal ho raha hai aur apni zindagi barbad kar diya. Nahi hota, nahi hota, age badho life me (Radhe is crazy for a girl and destroys his life. You must move on in life),”

Salman Khan put an end to it. Even while he encouraged people not to emulate Radhe's demeanor, he said that they may adopt his hairdo and sense of style.

Tere Naam was first made available to the public in 2003.

Satish Kaushik had discussed the resemblance between him and 'Tere Naam's Radhe years after the film was released. He said, “There are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects. In fact, you wouldn’t believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we’re sending the wrong message to the youth. This isn’t the kind of character we should show to the youth as they could get wrongly influenced by it. Salman has always been very conscious that way in what he shows to his fans on screen.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

