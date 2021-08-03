SHOCKING throwback! When Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had accused Mahesh Bhatt of throwing a slipper at the actress; READ

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the successful actresses in Bollywood but she often makes headlines for her bold statements and allegations against her fellow industry colleagues.

Her sister Rangoli Chandel too was embroiled in a lot of controversies involving Kangana.

Back in 2019, Kangana and her sister Rangoli launched an attack at Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her family. Rangoli had claimed that father Mahesh Bhatt once threw a slipper at the Manikarnika actor. She made the revelation in response to Soni Razdan’s tweet.

Mahesh Bhatt’s wife Soni Razdan had tweeted how her husband Mahesh Bhatt gave Kangana a break yet the actress keep attacking his wife and daughter. She wrote, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break…she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abuse and hatred I wonder. Apart from character, of course. Agenda? What’s hers?”.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel went on to reveal how Alia Bhatt’s father threw a slipper at the Thalaivi actress during the screening of Woh Lamhe in the year 2006.

Rangoli, in now-deleted tweets, wrote, “Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see the preview.”.

As reported earlier, when Mahesh Bhatt was asked about Rangoli’s allegation against him at the screening of his actor-wife Soni Razdan’s new film Yours Truly, he said, “Our morals teach us that we don’t point fingers at our children. These are our children and to speak against them will serve your purpose but will clash with our way of living.”.

He also said, “She (Kangana) is a child who started her journey with us. If her relative has said something, for me to speak about that will only drag the matter. Till we die, we won’t speak anything ill about our children. But I won’t speak ill about my junior, our women and children. My morals, my nature, my belief stops me from doing that.”.

Credit: Koimoi