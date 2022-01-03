Shocking! Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani gets massively trolled on social media on their dressing as they return from Maldives

MUMBAI: Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are indeed one of the most loved couples of all time in Bollywood, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of these two actors and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are the names who are known not only for their acting but also for fashion and fitness.

We have seen many pictures and posts coming from the site of this couple and giving us major vacation goals, recently Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were seen posting some amazing pictures as they went to celebrate their new years in Maldives. We have seen some hot and sizzling pictures of Disha Patani through her Instagram handle.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani came back from their vacation and netizens were not happy with their dressing sense at the airport and started commenting on their dressing style ,yes you had tried looking at their dressing sense here is what the netizens had to say.

Sharing these comments netizens are saying that they have no idea whether they are coming from vacation or from Gym, many people are saying that ‘Inko thand Nahi lagti kya’. Whereas we can see a few comments who are saying that covid cases are increasing because of bollywood celebrities doing vacation across countries.

No doubt Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the hottest and fittest couples in B Town, what are your views on the dressing sense of these actors? Let us know in the comments section below.

