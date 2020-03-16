Shocking! Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria gets massively trolled as they pay visit to a Dargah, Netizens says ‘Tara Sutaria is just posing and not praying’

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Heropanti 2 and the latest public appearance of the actors has attracting few unhealthy comments
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Student of the Year 2 Jodi Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Heropanti 2. Ever since the movie was announced the fans were eagerly waiting for the same because of the strong impact which was created by the prequel Heropanti which was the debut movie of the actor Tiger Shroff.

The trailer and songs of the movie are already getting some amazing response from the fans and now we can see Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are busy promoting and visiting places. Recently we have seen Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria visiting Dargah in Mahim, Mumbai, videos of which were floating on social media.

As we can see in this video Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are seeking blessings before the release of the movie and this video made the fans very happy, whereas there are few sets of people who have started trolling them.

As we can see from these comments netizens are saying that actress Tara Sutaria is not praying but she is just posing for the camera. Whereas many people are saying these stars come to Mosque and Temple only when there is a movie release and not otherwise.

Well these are the comments which Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are getting on the recent public appearance, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

Heropanti 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 29th April.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

