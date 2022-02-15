SHOCKING! Times when Bollywood movies inspired people to commit crimes in real life

MUMBAI: There have been times when Bollywood movies have been inspired by the real-life incident or someone’s life. But there have been events when real-life crimes have been done taking inspiration from Bollywood films. Here are the lists of films that have inspired people to commit real-life crimes.

Pushpa

In the movie Pushpa, Allu Arjun was seen successfully smuggling red Sandalwood in his truck. A man from Maharashtra got inspired by the film and tried to smuggle Sandalwood while he was traveling via the Karnataka-Andra Pradesh border. When he was caught by the police the accused revealed that he got the idea for the crime after watching the movie.

Darr

A man named Devendra Kumar, a psychopath kidnapped a Snapdeal employee Dipti Sarna in 2016. He got all the information about the victim by stalking her for more than a year. In the police report, the accused person confirmed that he took inspiration from the movie Darr in which Shah Rukh Khan played a stalker.

Dhoom

John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan’s Dhoom was one of the biggest hit films of 2006. In the film, it was shown that John Abraham money from a Goa Casino. Seeking inspiration from this movie a Gang of four bikers try to rob a bank in the state of Kerala. When the criminals were caught by the police they revealed that they got the idea after watching the film.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

The crime Brach has busted a gang who were selling DDA plots to people in New Delhi. During their interrogation, the gang revealed that they got the idea from Boman Irani's comedy film Khosla Ka Ghosla.

Shootout At Lokhandwala

A boy from Meerut was inspired by Vivek's character of Shootout At Lokhandwala. A boy was kidnapped by his classmate by a group of students who later called up the boy's father to demand the ransom and later murdered the victim brutally. In the police investigation, the accused revealed that he was so impressed by Vivek Oberoi's from the film.

Bunty Aur Babli

In the movie Bunty Aur Babli, it was shown Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherji used to pull off con after con. Taking inspiration from the film, a man and a woman took to crime to make quick money. After a few years, the couple was caught by the police and during their interrogation, they revealed that they got inspiration from the movie. After their release from jail, the couple continued with their criminal activities.

This is the list of Bollywood Movies that have inspired real-life crimes.

