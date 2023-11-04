Shocking! As trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets mixed response; Akshay Kumar fans are once again upset, "Farhad Samji is not fit for Hera Pheri 3 as a director"

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched yesterday. The trailer has been getting a mixed response on social media as netizens feel that the movie has cheesy dialogues and outdated action.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji who will next be directing Hera Pheri 4, the third instalment of Hera Pheri. After the trailer of KKBKKJ was launched, a fan club of Akshay tweeted, “After watching that 3 mins trailer, it seems it time to revamp our Remove Farhad From #HeraPheri3 movement. Agree Akkians?? Do you still think, @farhad_samji can do justice to #HeraPheri3 ?”

A lot of other fans of Akshay started replying to the tweet and agreed that the filmmaker is not fir to direct Hera Pheri 4. A netizen tweeted, “He is not fit for Hera pheri 3 as a director.” Another Twitter user wrote, “What a disappointing trailer...not a single dialogue & frame from the trailer looks promising.” One more netizen tweeted, “That was the worst trailer I've seen in years. If they can't find a better director for HP3 then they should just not make the film. I would rather have good memories of HP1 and 2 and leave it that way rather than have a bad 3rd movie.” Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about Farhad Samji directing Hera Pheri 4? Let us know in the comments below.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid this year and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill.

