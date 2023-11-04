Shocking! As trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets mixed response; Akshay Kumar fans are once again upset, "Farhad Samji is not fit for Hera Pheri 3 as a director"

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji who will next be directing Hera Pheri 4, the third instalment of Hera Pheri. But, Akshay Kumar’s fans are not happy with Farhad directing the movie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 12:06
movie_image: 
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched yesterday. The trailer has been getting a mixed response on social media as netizens feel that the movie has cheesy dialogues and outdated action.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji who will next be directing Hera Pheri 4, the third instalment of Hera Pheri. After the trailer of KKBKKJ was launched, a fan club of Akshay tweeted, “After watching that 3 mins trailer, it seems it time to revamp our Remove Farhad From #HeraPheri3 movement. Agree Akkians?? Do you still think, @farhad_samji can do justice to #HeraPheri3 ?”

Also Read: Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: This Salman Khan starrer looks like a treat for all the Bhai fans

A lot of other fans of Akshay started replying to the tweet and agreed that the filmmaker is not fir to direct Hera Pheri 4. A netizen tweeted, “He is not fit for Hera pheri 3 as a director.” Another Twitter user wrote, “What a disappointing trailer...not a single dialogue & frame from the trailer looks promising.” One more netizen tweeted, “That was the worst trailer I've seen in years. If they can't find a better director for HP3 then they should just not make the film. I would rather have good memories of HP1 and 2 and leave it that way rather than have a bad 3rd movie.” Check out the tweets below...

What  do you have to say about Farhad Samji directing Hera Pheri 4? Let us know in the comments below.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid this year and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Also Read: Exclusive! Child actress Druhi Pote to be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Akshay Kumar Hera Pheri 3 Hera Pheri 4 Suniel Shetty Paresh Rawal Farhad Samji Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 12:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a sassy reply to an user who pointed out on his wife Dipika Kakkar having junk food and alleged her of not worrying about their baby and he also revealed his next project
MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television.He began his career as a lead on...
What! Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 co-star Vikas Kumar says “She suffered a heart attack after landing in Jaipur”
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen left her fans worried when she announced on social media that she had a heart...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Drama! Santosh throws Seerat on the floor, tells Seerat to die
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Gautam meets with a horrific accident
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shocking! As trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets mixed response; Akshay Kumar fans are once again upset, "Farhad Samji is not fit for Hera Pheri 3 as a director"
MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched yesterday. The trailer...
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran to grace the show
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Shocking! As trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets mixed response; Akshay Kumar fans are once again upset, "Farhad Samji is not fit for Hera Pheri 3 as a director"
Latest Video
Related Stories
call threatening
Shocking! Mumbai Police control room gets a call threatening to kill Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shocking! Mumbai Police control room gets a call threatening to kill Salman Khan
Shefali Shah
Shocking! Shefali Shah reveals how she was once touched inappropriately in a crowded place, says “didn’t say anything...”
Kya Baat Hai! Age is just a number and Bollywood celebs like Tabu, Nina Gupta, and others are setting the right example of it
Kya Baat Hai! Age is just a number and Bollywood celebs like Tabu, Neena Gupta, and others are setting the right example of it
Shocking! These Bollywood celebs had awkward moments on the red carpet
Shocking! From Kajol to Kareena Kapoor Khan, these Bollywood celebs had awkward moments on the red carpet
What! Did Salman Khan hinted a chemistry between Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari?
Exclusive! Did Salman Khan hinted a chemistry between Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari?