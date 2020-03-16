Shocking! Twinkle Khanna reveals what happens after attending Karan Johar's parties

MUMBAI: Karan Johar turned 50 recently and made sure to celebrate in a grand way. The ace filmmaker had hosted a grand party, and the entire Bollywood had come under one roof to celebrate Karan’s birthday. Celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon were seen slaying it on the red carpet at the party.

Pictures and videos are still doing the rounds on social media. Now, Twinkle Khanna has shared a hilarious video where she shows what happens after attending the filmmaker’s parties.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared a video where she is seen showing the side effects of the party and the many free drinks that you have there. The actress went on to say that Karan Johar, his parties, the free drinks and shiny skirts should all be banned.

She captioned the hilarious video as, 'Hangover.. tere free drinks ka! I only go to parties once every leap year and I wonder how people do this every week! I doff my hat to you folks! Let’s see how many people prefer banana chips to Bacardi and their bed to the dance floor:) Let me know which side you are on by dropping a party pooper and for a party animal! #PartyPooperPartyAnimal'.

Apart from Twinkle, Bollywood celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor made their presence felt at the do.

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), which earned him the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, the Filmfare Award for Best Director, and the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay.

