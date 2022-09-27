Shocking Update! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone faces admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, details inside

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday night after the actress complained of uneasiness. She is reportedly doing well now. The actress faced quite a serious situation and was immediately hospitalized in the city.

Deepika underwent numerous tests in the hospital which reportedly took almost half a day.

Just a few months ago, she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after she had an increased heart rate. The actress was there shooting for her upcoming project with Prabhas. She was kept under observation in the hospital for about half a day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film was directed by Shakun Batra.

Next, her untitled next with Prabhas is being helmed by Naga Chaitanya and will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. She is also a part of Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from these, Deepika is also a part of 'The Intern' where she will be reuniting with her 'Piku' co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

