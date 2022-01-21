Shocking! Urvashi Rautela gets massively trolled for her dressing at the airport; Netizens says ‘Why she is wearing a night dress for airport’

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution. No doubt the name of the actress Urvashi Rautela comes among the top actresses who are known for fashion and fitness inspiration.

Over the time we have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress which definitely gives us major fashion inspiration. Recently the actress was spotted at the airport where she was wearing a pink outfit; the actress was indeed looking very beautiful.

But this outfit of the actress did not please many of the fans and they started trolling the actress for her dressing sense.

Here are the comments actress Urvashi Rautela has been getting for her outfit for the airport

ALSO READ – (WOW! Salman Khan drops a sneak peek teaser of his new song Main Chala)

As we can see there are many comments which say who wears such a dress at the airport, as we see many people are saying that it seems the actress is coming to the airport directly from her bed wearing a night dress.

What are your views on these comments of netizens for actress Urvashi Rautela on her dressing sense? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (WOW! Salman Khan drops a sneak peek teaser of his new song Main Chala)