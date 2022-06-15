Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani gets trolled on their Metro travelling video, netizens are saying 'poor celebrities they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo which has Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making and currently the trailer is basking some great response from the fans all over the social media.

We can see the cast of the movie are busy promoting the upcoming project. Recently we have seen Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan taking a metro ride in Mumbai to beat the traffic, videos and pictures of which are floating around all over the social media.

No doubt the fans are praising the simplicity and the normalcy of the superstars by looking at these videos and pictures, but there are few set of people who have started trolling them.

Check out the comment coming from the side of netizens

As we can see video where Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan was helped by some other person to put in the ticket and go through, netizens are saying they have become so much big that they don't know how to travel in Metro like normal middle class person. Whereas, so many people are complaining that because of the celebrities coming in Metro it is a blockage created for the middle class people. Also many people are commenting on the movie and saying that another flop is loading from Bollywood.

What are your views on this videos and pictures of the team Jugjugg Jeeyo and these comments coming from the side of netizens,do let us know in the comments section below.

