Shocking! Varun Dhawan gets massively trolled for doing this; netizens ask why he is copying Ranveer Singh

Varun Dhawan is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for doing this during the trailer launch of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo.
Shocking! Varun Dhawan gets massively trolled for this action, Netizens are saying ‘why he has to copy Ranveer Singh’

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry. We have seen some amazing characters of his getting all the love from fans. The actor has an amazing line-up of movies one of which is the multistarrer Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Recently, the trailer of the movie was launched at a press conference with the presence of the cast. There are many pictures and videos from the trailer event on social media, which are getting a good response.

There is a video that is going viral on social media where Varun Dhawan is charging the audience up with some energy as he is very excited to share the trailer.

Varun Dhawan is looking supremely handsome in this video. It is getting an amazing response from fans, but a are few people who are not liking the video and are trolling the actor.

Netizens are saying that the actor is trying to copy Ranveer Singh but is failing miserably. Others are asking why he has to overdo things.

What are your views on this video of Varun Dhawan and these comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

