Shocking! Varun Dhawan’s mom said she was scared of him for this reason

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Varun has created a niche for himself in the last few years, and for a few years after his debut, it was a known fact that he shines the best when he does masala entertainers. Just when the country thought it was the best genre for him, he proved everyone wrong with the film Badlapur, where he effortlessly played the dark and disturbed young man Raghu. Did you know that his preparation for the role was such that his mother was scared of him for a while.

Back in 2015, Varun Dhawan featured in an action thriller film called Badlapur, which changed the way the audience looked at him. His work was appreciated for its sheer rawness, and it was also one of the reasons for the movie’s box office success.

In the same year, Karuna Dhawan opened up about being scared of the impact the film had on Varun Dhawan and said, “There were times when I felt he is not my son. If he had a knife, he would have first stabbed me. It was a change in his personality I was scared about, but I believe that was for the best.”

Varun has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty. He will be soon seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he has 'Bawaal' with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The duo was recently seen shooting in Paris.

