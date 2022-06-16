Shocking! Varun Dhawan’s mom said she was scared of him for this reason

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 22:06
movie_image: 
Shocking! Varun Dhawan’s mom said she was scared of him for this reason

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Varun has created a niche for himself in the last few years, and for a few years after his debut, it was a known fact that he shines the best when he does masala entertainers. Just when the country thought it was the best genre for him, he proved everyone wrong with the film Badlapur, where he effortlessly played the dark and disturbed young man Raghu. Did you know that his preparation for the role was such that his mother was scared of him for a while.

Also read Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani get trolled for their metro video; netizens say, 'poor celebrities; they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'

Back in 2015, Varun Dhawan featured in an action thriller film called Badlapur, which changed the way the audience looked at him. His work was appreciated for its sheer rawness, and it was also one of the reasons for the movie’s box office success.

In the same year, Karuna Dhawan opened up about being scared of the impact the film had on Varun Dhawan and said, “There were times when I felt he is not my son. If he had a knife, he would have first stabbed me. It was a change in his personality I was scared about, but I believe that was for the best.”

Varun has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty. He will be soon seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he has 'Bawaal' with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The duo was recently seen shooting in Paris.

Also read Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi

Keywords: Karuna Dhawan Varun Dhawan Badlapur Bollywood actor David Dhawan Entertainment Movie News Film industry JUGJUGG JEEYO Kiara Advani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 22:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Huge update! Rohit Shetty to launch Baby Little Singham
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’ franchise has expanded further for kids with a new show ‘Baby Little Singham...
Udaariyaan: Amazing! Fateh comes close to Tejo as that’s what their destiny wants
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular show Udaariyaan is gearing up for high-voltage drama with its interesting twists and turns...
Shocking! Varun Dhawan’s mom said she was scared of him for this reason
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film also stars Kiara Advani...
Uff Hotness! Shaheer Sheikh has a superb collection of overcoats
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Ouch! Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani brutally trolled for eating vada pav inside the metro; netizens ask, "Why are we giving special privileges to Bollywood?"
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Varun Dhawan’s mom said she was scared of him for this reason
Shocking! Varun Dhawan’s mom said she was scared of him for this reason
Latest Video