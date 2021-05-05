Shocking! Veteran actor Dalip Tahil’s Son Dhruv gets arrested by NCB in alleged Drug Case; read more 

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv Tahil has been arrested by NCB in the alleged drug case, as per reports.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv Tahil has been arrested by NCB in the alleged drug case, as per reports. The Narcotics Control Bureau is currently investigating the matter. Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB has been investigating the alleged drug nexus of Bollywood. The agency has made several arrests and also interrogated many Hindi film and television industry celebrities in connection to the case. After SSR’s demise, the NCB had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in connection to the alleged drug case.

On Twitter, ANI tweeted, “Anti Narcotic Cell, Bandra Unit today arrested Dhruv Tahil, son of actor Dalip Tahil, in connection with a drug case. Further investigation is underway: Narcotic Control Bureau, Mumbai” The organisation shared a picture of Dhruv Tahil along with the report. As per the report, the Anti Narcotic Cell’s Bandra Unit took Tahil in custody on Wednesday, in connection with a drug case. The update in the alleged drug case was shared by the NCB.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: After Story 9 Months Ki, Sargam Ke Sadhe Satii to also go OFF-AIR?

Take a look at the tweet below:

Anti Narcotic Cell, Bandra Unit today arrested Dhurv Tahil, son of actor Dalip Tahil, in connection with a drug case. Further investigation is underway: Narcotic Control Bureau, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/u3LCHjTFX1 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

Dhruv Tahil was reportedly arrested for the repeated purchase of drugs from an alleged peddler. He was reportedly taken into custody after WhatsApp chats of the alleged peddler revealed that Tahil had procured drugs several times between 2019 to 2021.

Earlier, NCB had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and several others in the alleged drug case. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, including many other film and television celebrities were arrested during the investigation of the NCB.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: Spotboye