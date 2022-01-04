Shocking! Vicky Kaushal had an ugly breakup with this actress before getting married to Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: The wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has been the talk of the country, no doubt we have seen some amazing pictures coming from the side of the actors of the wedding functions which was getting some great response from the fans all over.

The wedding ceremony of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been the gossip of the town, but not many people know that before getting married to Katrina Kaif actor Vicky Kaushal had an ugly break up with the Bollywood actress Harleen Sethi.

There was a time when Vicky Kaushal was getting linked with actress Harleen Sethi, who had appeared in few television shows and Bollywood movies. Actor Vicky Kaushal had also confirmed this news on the Talk Show Koffee with Karan. They both dated each other for quite some time; but they both parted ways when Vicky Kaushal's movie Uri - The surgical strike was released.

The news of their breakup became the talk of the town back then. According to the reports Harleen Sethi said that Vicky Kaushal had changed a lot after his release, Uri. However neither Harleen nor Vicky openly spoke about their breakup in public, at least not directly. After the breakup Harleen also unfollowed Vicky Kaushal on social media platform.

Harleen also wrote an emotional poem on her social media handle which was clearly looking like a breakup meant but about Vicky. Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal had made many public appearances together. Following their breaking up in an award function Vicky Kaushal had confirmed that he is single.

After the break up there was also news that actor Vicky Kaushal started dating Katrina Kaif. It was 9th December 2021 when Vicky Kaushal got married to Katrina Kaif.

On the work front Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the movie Sardar Udham on the other hand actress Harleen Sethi was last seen in the web series Broken But Beautiful.

