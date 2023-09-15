Shocking! Vicky Kaushal reveals why the makers were scared to release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

After starring in hard-hitting dramas such as Masaan, and Zubaan, actioners URI: The Surgical Strike, and biographical drama Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal surprised filmgoers and fans with his feel-good family entertainer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (ZHZB).
Vicky

MUMBAI: After starring in hard-hitting dramas such as Masaan, and Zubaan, actioners URI: The Surgical Strike, and biographical drama Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal surprised filmgoers and fans with his feel-good family entertainer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (ZHZB). Vicky and Sara's mid-budget love drama exceeded expectations and went on to gross Rs 115 crores worldwide.

After the success of ZHZB, Vicky is back with another light-hearted family drama The Great Indian Family (TGIF). While promoting his upcoming film with DNA, Vicky shared that the box office business of his last film has revived the genre of feel-good entertainer, and it also restored the faith of makers. 

During the interaction, Vicky revealed that before the release, even the makers and stakeholders were worried about the fate of the film. 

Thanking the audience for watching his last film in the theatres, Vicky said, "This empowerment to mid-budget films has only come because of the audience. Hum bhi utne darre hue they. Sabhi wohi baat kar rahe they ki 'chhoti filmon ka chance nahi hai. OTT pe hi chalegi'. But the audience has brought the change, they came to theatres, enjoyed the film, and shocked everybody."

Vijay Krishna Acharya directed The Great Indian Family marking Vicky's first outing with Yash Raj Films. The actor revealed that he expected Vijay to cast him in an actioner, and was surprised when he heard the narration of TGIF. 

"Vijay has a track record of Tashan, Dhoom 3, and Thugs Of Hindostan. So When I got a call for the narration, I thought that it would be his next big-budget actioner. But when I heard the script about a fun-loving family entertainer with a strong emotional element, by the end of the shoot, I was really moved by how the film was trying to say a message." 

The Great Indian Family will be released in cinemas on September 22. After TGIF, Vicky will next be seen playing Army Sam Maneckshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

