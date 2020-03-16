Shocking! Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel were not the first choices for Bhool Bhulaiyaa

MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as a massive and surprising success at box-office and has finally ended the dry-spell casted over it. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the titular roles and the audience is loving the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa too, was a massive success and Vidya Balan received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance as ‘Manjulika’, the ghost in the film.

The sequel too has its moments however, Avni aka Manjulika left a strong mark over the audience. The role however was first offered to Aishwarya Rai and Rani Mukherjee and was then later offered to Vidya Balan, who did a fabulous job with the portrayal and even manages to give goosebumps to the viewers, till date.

Avni was shown as an archeologist who had unresolved childhood issues, due to which she related to Manjulika to an extent which led her to suffer from, Dissociative Identity Disorder, wherein, she felt like she herself was Manjulika who was wronged by the ancestors of the palace, she resided in.

Ameesha Patel’s role of ‘Radha’ too was first offered to Katrina Kaif, however, she rejected it and hence it landed with Ameesha who was praised bountifully for the role.

Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released on the big screens on the 12th of October in 2007 and still goes down as one of the iconic comedy movies of all times.

