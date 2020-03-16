Shocking! Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel were not the first choices for Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Ameesha Patel’s role of ‘Radha’ too was first offered to Katrina Kaif, however, she rejected it and hence it landed with Ameesha who was praised bountifully for the role. Avni aka Manjulika left a strong mark over the audience. The role however was first offered to Aishwarya Rai and Rani Mukherjee
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 00:07
movie_image: 
Shocking! Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel were not the first choices for Bhool Bhulaiyaa

MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as a massive and surprising success at box-office and has finally ended the dry-spell casted over it. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the titular roles and the audience is loving the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa too, was a massive success and Vidya Balan received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance as ‘Manjulika’, the ghost in the film.

Also Read: What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage

The sequel too has its moments however, Avni aka Manjulika left a strong mark over the audience. The role however was first offered to Aishwarya Rai and Rani Mukherjee and was then later offered to Vidya Balan, who did a fabulous job with the portrayal and even manages to give goosebumps to the viewers, till date.

Avni was shown as an archeologist who had unresolved childhood issues, due to which she related to Manjulika to an extent which led her to suffer from, Dissociative Identity Disorder, wherein, she felt like she herself was Manjulika who was wronged by the ancestors of the palace, she resided in.

Ameesha Patel’s role of ‘Radha’ too was first offered to Katrina Kaif, however, she rejected it and hence it landed with Ameesha who was praised bountifully for the role.

Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released on the big screens on the 12th of October in 2007 and still goes down as one of the iconic comedy movies of all times. 

Also Read: Smart Jodi: OMG! Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani to test the contestants

Credits: Koimoi.com

Ameesha Patel Vidya Balan Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Bhool Bhulaiyaa Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna Rajnikanth TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 00:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel were not the first choices for Bhool Bhulaiyaa
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as a massive and surprising success at box-office and has finally ended the dry-...
Ouch! Karan Johar gets brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's sucess
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought a big smile to Bollywood. Bollywood didn’t get a big box office hit since The...
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan spills beans over having dated a Bollywood actress
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a huge success for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame, Kartik Aaryan and the movie seems...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani's ex has a message for her
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has responded to reports that she got a call from a girl who claimed to be the ex-girlfriend of...
Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Sharma is up to this with his ladylove
MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut as early as 2007, is also one of the most popular cricketers. His game...
Exclusive! Debattama Saha is extremely professional; she is very hardworking and never complains: Puja Dixit of Mithai
MUMBAI: Puja Dixit is known for her performance in Home Stories. She is currently seen in the successful serial Mithai...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel were not the first choices for Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Shocking! Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel were not the first choices for Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Latest Video